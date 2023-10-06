Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Maha-Metro carries out Ruby Hall-Ramwadi trial run

Maha-Metro carries out Ruby Hall-Ramwadi trial run

BySiddharth Gadkari
Oct 07, 2023 05:56 AM IST

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation conducted a trial run from Ruby Hall Clinic Station to Ramwadi Station, testing the efficiency and safety of the metro system. Meanwhile, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority placed a 19m-long beam for its Metro Line 3 project near Balewadi stadium.

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) conducted a metro trial run from Ruby Hall Clinic Station to Ramwadi Station on Friday. The evening test completed a round trip from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi.

The run tested the efficiency and safety of tracks, electrical systems, signalling, and operational readiness. (HT PHOTO)

The run tested the efficiency and safety of tracks, electrical systems, signalling, and operational readiness.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The Ruby Hall Clinic Station to Ramwadi Station trial run underscores meticulous planning and collaborative efforts of our teams. Soon the metro facility will be extended to cover these areas.”

19m-long beam placed above tracks near Balewadi stadium metro station

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) successfully placed the first 19-metre-long beam above the tracks using a special machine Station Element Gantry (SLG1) at the station near Balewadi stadium for its Metro Line 3 project on Friday. The beam was built at a casting yard in Tathawade.

The 23-kilometre elevated metro rail project will connect the IT hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar corridor.

Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer, Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd said, “The girder supports the viaduct upon which the rails will be placed. The project is progressing at a sustained pace.”

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP