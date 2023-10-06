Maha-Metro carries out Ruby Hall-Ramwadi trial run

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) conducted a metro trial run from Ruby Hall Clinic Station to Ramwadi Station on Friday. The evening test completed a round trip from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi.

The run tested the efficiency and safety of tracks, electrical systems, signalling, and operational readiness.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The Ruby Hall Clinic Station to Ramwadi Station trial run underscores meticulous planning and collaborative efforts of our teams. Soon the metro facility will be extended to cover these areas.”

19m-long beam placed above tracks near Balewadi stadium metro station

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) successfully placed the first 19-metre-long beam above the tracks using a special machine Station Element Gantry (SLG1) at the station near Balewadi stadium for its Metro Line 3 project on Friday. The beam was built at a casting yard in Tathawade.

The 23-kilometre elevated metro rail project will connect the IT hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar corridor.

Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer, Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd said, “The girder supports the viaduct upon which the rails will be placed. The project is progressing at a sustained pace.”

