Maha-Metro conducts trial run on underground section

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) conducted the 3-km train trial run from Range Hills car depot to Range Hills elevated station, Range Hills elevated station to Shivajinagar station and Civil Court Station on Tuesday.

The trial began at 3:20 pm from the Range Hills car depot using the ramp to reach Range Hills elevated station. Later, it covered Shivajinagar underground station before reaching Civil Court station. The distance was covered in 30 minutes.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The employees were working round the clock for the trial run. The Pune Metro work is 85% complete. In the next few months, the Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware to Civil Court routes will be completed.”