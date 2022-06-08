Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha-Metro offers location for film, promotion shoots
pune news

Maha-Metro offers location for film, promotion shoots

Pune Metro Rail tweeted, “Excited to share with you glimpse of Pune Metro’s Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie. The first film which was shot at Pune Metro”
The Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station falls on line 1 PCMC-Swargate route. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 10:58 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Having earned 30 lakh by providing the location at Sant Tukaramnagar metro station in September 2021 for shooting of the Shahrukh Khan-starrer “Jawan”, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is open for more such projects in future. Film shooting is a major source of non-fare revenue for Maha-Metro.

“No other film-makers, after the shooting of Shahrukh Khan’s movie, has approached Maha-Metro for film-shooting purposes but we are open for such offers in future,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro.

On Wednesday, Pune Metro Rail tweeted, “Excited to share with you glimpse of Pune Metro’s Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie. The first film which was shot at Pune Metro”.

The Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station falls on line 1 PCMC-Swargate route.

The film production company had sought permission from Maha-Metro to shoot in June 2021, after which the authority allowed shooting between August 30 and September 15, 2021, at the rate of Rs2 lakh per day.

RELATED STORIES

There was heavy bandobast at the venue with private security guards and police personnel deployed. The film “Jawan” is directed by Arun Kumar and also stars actresses Nayanthara and Priya Mani and comedian Sunil Grover among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP