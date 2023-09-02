Maha-Metro reaches out to PMC, proposes FOB to encourage facility

Pune: In a bid to increase ridership of the metro, the Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has reached out to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), proposing a convenient metro transit option for the latter’s employees. The Maha-Metro has expressed willingness to undertake the construction of a foot-overbridge (FOB) to connect directly the PMC’s main building with the nearby PMC metro station.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (administration and public relations), Maha-Metro, said, “PMC has around 20,000 employees working in its main building and ward offices. We have discussed with PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar to appeal to the civic employees to use the metro. They have shown a positive response to the Maha-Metro.”

“There are around 5,000 employees in the PMC main building. Apart from that, more than 5,000 people visit the building daily for works. Therefore, we have shown willingness to construct an FOB which connects directly the PMC metro station to the PMC main building. It will be convenient for the employees and visitors to reach the metro station. The initiative aims to enhance the commuting experience for PMC employees and visitors,” Sonawane said.

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Maha-Metro has approached us and requested our employees to use the metro for their daily commute. They have given 5,000 ‘Pune One’ cards to the employees. We will distribute the same to our employees and urge them to use the metro. The Maha-Metro is ready to construct an FOB to connect the PMC metro station to the PMC main building. The metro will be very useful for PMC employees.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic stretches on the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi metro routes. The metro ridership is increasing; in the last one month, the ridership has reached more than 20 lakh.

