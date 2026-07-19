Maha-Metro to shift 132 kV power line for Swargate–Katraj underground work

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will raise and shift an existing 132 kV overhead transmission line near Balaji Nagar to pave the way for the construction of the Swargate–Katraj underground Metro line.

The Balaji Nagar station is one of the three underground stations planned on the 5.46-km Swargate–Katraj Metro extension, along with Market Yard and Katraj. (HT FILE)

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On July 17, Maha-Metro invited national competitive bids for the work, officials said. The Maha-Metro will coordinate with Maharashtra State Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) to complete the work.

The Balaji Nagar station is one of the three underground stations planned on the 5.46-km Swargate–Katraj Metro extension, along with Market Yard and Katraj. The corridor will extend Pune Metro’s existing north-south line beyond Swargate and is expected to significantly improve connectivity to the city’s southern suburbs.

Atul Gadgil, director of works, Maha-Metro, said, “The relocation of high-voltage transmission infrastructure is among the critical pre-construction activities needed before excavation and station construction can progress at full scale.”

“We are doing similar work of shifting 132 kV overhead cable at Chinchwad metro station on PCMC to Bhakti Shakti overhead metro extension of Swargate -PCMC route,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The tender covers engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the modified Bibwewadi–Kothrud transmission line, as well as dismantling the existing transmission towers. The utility shifting is required to provide adequate vertical clearance for the construction of the underground metro station, tunnel approach and other associated infrastructure near Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tender covers engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the modified Bibwewadi–Kothrud transmission line, as well as dismantling the existing transmission towers. The utility shifting is required to provide adequate vertical clearance for the construction of the underground metro station, tunnel approach and other associated infrastructure near Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials of MSETCL said, “The existing 132 kV transmission line is an important part of the power network and its relocation has to be carried out without affecting the reliability of electricity supply. MSETCL will coordinate with Maha-Metro to execute the shifting work in phases while ensuring all technical and safety standards are followed.”