Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra ATS arrest fourth accused from J&K in terror funding case
pune news

Maharashtra ATS arrest fourth accused from J&K in terror funding case

Yusuf was arrested from the Udyanpur area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding and recruitment for the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)
On Monday, the Pune ATS arrested Inamul Haq (20) from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh in the same case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 07:38 PM IST
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Yusuf from the Udyanpur area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding and recruitment for the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

His full name was not mention in the first information report (FIR).

Yusuf is the fourth accused arrested in the case. ATS officials said he will be produced in court later on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Pune ATS arrested Inamul Haq (20) from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh for terror funding and being in constant communication with the terror network of LeT. Earlier ATS had arrested Aftab Shah and Junaid Mohammad.

“Yusuf is accused of transferring funds into the account of Junaid Mohammad, another accused who was arrested by the ATS on May 24. We are conducting a further probe into the case,” said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP