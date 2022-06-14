Maharashtra ATS arrest fourth accused from J&K in terror funding case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Yusuf from the Udyanpur area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding and recruitment for the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

His full name was not mention in the first information report (FIR).

Yusuf is the fourth accused arrested in the case. ATS officials said he will be produced in court later on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Pune ATS arrested Inamul Haq (20) from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh for terror funding and being in constant communication with the terror network of LeT. Earlier ATS had arrested Aftab Shah and Junaid Mohammad.

“Yusuf is accused of transferring funds into the account of Junaid Mohammad, another accused who was arrested by the ATS on May 24. We are conducting a further probe into the case,” said officials.