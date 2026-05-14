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Maharashtra board to set up own data centre in Pune; SSC, HSC records since 1965 to be digitised

At present, the board stores its digital records through rented facilities operated by external agencies, involving expenditure running into crores of rupees annually

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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In a step towards strengthening digital infrastructure and data security, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to establish its own state-level data centre in Pune for storing and managing SSC and HSC examination records.

Trigun Kulkarni, chairman of state board, said the project is being developed in collaboration with SPPU through CSR support. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The proposed data centre will centralise information from all nine divisional boards, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur and Konkan and is expected to become operational within a year.

At present, the board stores its digital records through rented facilities operated by external agencies, involving expenditure running into crores of rupees annually.

Trigun Kulkarni, chairman of state board, said the project is being developed in collaboration with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support. “Till now, the board was dependent on rented data storage facilities managed by external agencies. With the establishment of our own data centre, all SSC and HSC records will remain within the board’s secure digital ecosystem. This will strengthen data security, reduce long-term expenditure and ensure faster access to student services,” Kulkarni said.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra board to set up own data centre in Pune; SSC, HSC records since 1965 to be digitised
Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra board to set up own data centre in Pune; SSC, HSC records since 1965 to be digitised
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