Fadnavis orders SIT probe into Muslim group forcing way into Trimbakeshwar temple, police file FIR

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged attempt by a group of Muslims to enter the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik on May 13. In Trimbakeshwar,an FIR was registered by police about the illegal gathering of a crowd at the main gate of the temple.

Security seen at Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Local police officers said the incident took place on May 13, when a group of Muslims tried to enter the temple. Several videos of the incident have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The group was stopped by the security guards outside the temple. The group returned after the trust members also opposed their entry.

As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple which has one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

In a video clip, five to six people can be seen trying to enter the temple carrying green scarves.

The instructions from Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, comes a day after Nashik Rural superintendent of police (SP) Shahaji Umap attributed the incident to a “misunderstanding”.

“The incident seems to have happened due to a misunderstanding as the Muslims wanted to go inside the temple premises when their procession was underway. We called the group of Muslims who said they will not attempt to enter the premises if it is not allowed,” Umap said on Monday.

Fadnavis’s office tweeted about the incident on Tuesday morning. “Strict action to be taken by registering an FIR on the alleged incident of a certain mob gathering at the main entrance of the Trimbakeshwar temple. SIT will be formed under the officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police to investigate the incident. The SIT will not only probe this year’s incident, but also last year’s incident, when a certain mob allegedly entered the Trimbakeshwar temple premises through the main entrance,” his office said.

The administrative officer of the Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust sent a detailed letter of the incident to the Trimbakeshwar police inspector. According to the letter, during the procession of urus near the north gate of the temple, certain participants attempted to enter the temple premises. However, the security personnel promptly intervened and prevented the Muslims from gaining entry.

Mateen Sayyad, organiser of the urus clarified that they did not attempt to enter the temple. “This is misinformation being spread by some. We only tried to offer incense (through frankincense) from the doorstep of the temple because we also have faith in Lord Shiva,” Sayyad told reporters. He also demanded that the misinformation should be stopped as it can disturb social harmony.

Following the incident, Nashik rural police conducted a ‘harmony’ meeting between various religious people to maintain law and order situation in the district.

BG Shekhar, Inspector General of Police (Nashik) said, “There is peace in Trimbakeshwar and no problem in the law-and-order situation. We will proceed investigation as per the rules and will take further action. Our police inspector in Trimbakeshwar will conduct further investigation.”

Considering this incident, the police will have enhanced security measures around religious sites across Maharashtra to prevent any similar incidents in the future.

A case has been registered at Tribakeshwar police station against accused Akil Yusuf Sayyad, Salman Akim Sayad, Mati Raju Sayad and Salim Bakshu Sayad under sections of 295 and 511 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

