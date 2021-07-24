Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar hints at relaxations in Pune

Ajit Pawar said there was merit in considering the demand for relaxations in Pune such as letting shops open for longer since these norms were being flouted in any case.
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he will consult CM Uddhav Thackeray on easing some restrictions in Pune. (PTI)

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar hinted on Saturday that Pune was likely to get some relaxations from Covid containment measures beginning Monday as per a decision taken in the weekly Covid review meeting. He added that a final decision will be taken after a ministerial meeting on Monday post consultations with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“In the Covid review meeting there was [a] consensus to give some relaxations from Monday such as increase [the] timing of shops’ [operation hours] till 7 pm. I will conduct a meeting on Monday in Mantralaya. I will talk to the CM as well. A positive decision will be taken for shops and restrictions on weekends,” said Pawar.

Pawar said there was merit in considering the demand for relaxations such as letting shops open for longer since these norms were being flouted in any case.

The Pune division on Friday reported 2,371 fresh Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. Pawar said that the test positivity rate within Pune Municipal Corporation limits has dropped to 3.9% in this week but it rose marginally from 4.9% to 5% in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, while the rural positivity rate dropped from 7% to 5.4%. The positivity rate indicates the prevalence of the coronavirus among the samples tested for the infection.

