Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra deputy CM chides contractor for quality of work during inauguration
pune news

Maharashtra deputy CM chides contractor for quality of work during inauguration

During the inspection, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, flanked by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and other senior officials, expressed dissatisfaction about the work, and chided the contractor.
PTI | , Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

A contractor had to face rebuke from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the quality of renovation work at the Pune police headquarters on Friday. Pawar inaugurated a renovated building at the police headquarters in Shivajinagar.

During the inspection, Pawar, flanked by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and other senior officials, expressed dissatisfaction about the work, and chided the contractor by pointing out mistakes and also questioned the quality of the material used. "I look minutely if I am called to inspect a work," Pawar was heard telling the police commissioner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajit pawar maharashtra maharashtra deputy cm
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP