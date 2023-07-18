Home / Cities / Pune News / Minister promises water supply facility for merged villages

Minister promises water supply facility for merged villages

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday promised to provide funds to set up facility to provide water supply to merged villages of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

Pune:

Locals claim that PMC is recovering tax from these villages, but unable to provide water and other facilities. (HT PHOTO)
Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar had raised the issue of water crisis in merged villages. He said, “Though 34 villages are merged with PMC, they face water scarcity issue. The civic body is recovering tax from these villages, but unable to provide water facility.”

In reply to Dhangekar’s concern, industry minister Uday Samant said that the state government will help PMC to provide water for merged villages.

“PMC is preparing a plan to provide water to these areas,” Samant said.

Meanwhile, Pune MLAs demanded to increase water quota for Pune city from Khadakwasla reservoir dams and approve 20 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) water per annum by considering the increased population and merged villages.

