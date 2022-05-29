Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra govt to provide 10 sanitary napkins for 1 per month to 60 lakh rural women
pune news

Maharashtra govt to provide 10 sanitary napkins for 1 per month to 60 lakh rural women

The Maharashtra government has announced a scheme under which women in the below poverty line (BPL) category and those part of self help groups (SHGs) will be provided 10 sanitary napkins at ₹1
The Maharashtra government has announced a scheme under which women in the below poverty line (BPL) category and those part of self help groups (SHGs) will be provided 10 sanitary napkins at 1. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on May 29, 2022 06:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Maharashtra government has announced a scheme under which women in the below poverty line (BPL) category and those part of self help groups (SHGs) will be provided 10 sanitary napkins at 1.

The order, which was issued by state Rural Development Department minister Hasan Mushrif on Saturday, will be implemented from August 15 this year and will benefit 60 lakh women in rural areas of Maharashtra. The decision was taken to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Saturday.

“The decision will help rural women below the poverty line (BPL). At present, girls below the age of 19 can avail six sanitary napkins at 6. But now, all women in the BPL segment will be benefited. A machine for disposal of sanitary napkins will be set up in each village,” Mushrif said.

The implementation of the scheme will cost the state government 200 crore annually, the minister said

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP