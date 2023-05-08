Passengers give thumbs up to Pune-Mumbai e-Shivneri service

On May 1, this year, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) introduced e-Shivneri buses on the Pune-Mumbai route, and passengers, particularly women passengers, have given positive feedback.

e-Shivneri buses offers 50% concession to female passengers, (HT PHOTO)

According to MSRTC authorities, the fare levied by the public transport body for an e-bus is the same as charged by a regular Shivneri bus, with a 50 per cent concession applicable for all female passengers.

In the first phase, 14 buses are proposed, seven from each of the Pune and Thane bus depots. Currently, eight e-Shivneri buses are in service.

“Last week, I travelled in an e-Shivneri bus on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, and the experience was positive. The four-hour Pune to Thane travel was pleasant with concessional rates for all women on board,” said Prajakta Dharmadhikari, a banker.

Another passenger, Katraj resident Vilas Deshmukh, stated, “Despite encountering the ghat section, the e-Shivneri bus was never slower than the regular bus. Overall, the experience has been positive.”

Nilesh Kandur who drives one of the 8 e-Shivneri buses, said, “The bus accommodates 45 passengers at a time. It rides smoothly on the road, not very different from the diesel variant. An hour of charge is sufficient for a one-way drive from Thane to Pune or the other way around. It’s only been a few days, but the overall impression is positive.”

One of the supervisors at the MSRTC depot, who did not wish to be named, said a full charge session is expected to provide 450 km of runtime; the full charging cycle takes approximately 2 - 2.5 hours.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had previously stated that 100 electric Shivneri buses will cover the Mumbai-Thane-Pune route in the coming days.

This is regarded as a key step towards reducing carbon emissions. The buses strive to give a better and more convenient travel experience while minimising environmental impact.

“The buses run at hourly intervals from the respective depots in Pune and Thane. Passengers have responded positively to the e-bus service. At the moment, all seven buses at the Pune facility are operational,” said Kailas Patil, district transport officer.

“There is a charging station for these electric buses right next to the Swargate bus depot. The remaining six buses will be added to the fleet soon, which will help increase the frequency,” he added.

“We’ve been travelling to Mumbai via Shivneri for many years. The e-Shivneri, perhaps, will be a good environment-friendly option. I had a good experience with the Shivneri buses and hope to have similar with these new buses,” said a passenger boarding the bus from Swargate Bus Stand.

During the launch, CM Shinde emphasised the importance of State public transport and its key role in offering affordable and high-quality transit alternatives. He also stated how electric buses are environmentally friendly and reduce pollution while offering passengers convenience and high-quality service.

In the near future, the MSRTC plans to initiate an e-bus service from Pune to Dadar and Borivali as well.

