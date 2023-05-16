Social media posts trigger group clashes: Maha cyber department

The Maharashtra state cyber department has found a pattern of provocative social media posts causing communal or group clashes in the state during the past one year.

A vehicle set on fire by miscreants during clashes between members of two communities over a social media post, in Akola, Maharashtra. (PTI)

During 2022, the cyber department had proposed deletion of 22 social media posts that could spark violence, according to Sanjay Shintre, superintendent of police (SP), Maharashtra state cyber department. Central agencies monitoring the situation had directed the police commissionerates and SPs to keep a close watch on social media and related posts in cyberspace.

The most recent example being clashes between two communities resulting in the death of one person and leaving eight others, including two cops, injured following a social media post on the movie “The Kerala Story” in Akola on Saturday night.

To prevent spread of violence, the Akola District Magistrate Nima Arora ordered suspension of internet services till noon on May 16. Akola superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Ghuge said, “The clashes took place after a provocative post went viral on the social media. Stone pelting led to violence in which one person died while eight others were injured. The internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of rumours.”

Shintre said that he cyber cell department has identified the trend wherein social disharmony and communal riots take place due to provocative and inflammatory posts on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter or WhatsApp platforms.

“Like the recent case, we have observed that provocative social media posts lead to disruption of law and order situation in areas. People share such posts causing tension between communities. Citizens must alert authorities about such objectionable content on social media.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the police have been instructed to deal strictly if anyone is deliberately disturbing peace in the society. “We will not tolerate such attempts. It is the responsibility of government to maintain law and order and everyone in the society needs to support this,” said Shinde in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, some organisations and individuals are trying to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

“But they will be exposed at the right time,” Fadnavis said in Pune on Monday, adding, “If someone is deliberately trying to disturb the atmosphere of peace in the state or attempts being made to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra, the police will act against them.”

Shinde said that directions have been issued to take strict action against those involved in rioting in Akola and Shevgaon where two groups clashed on Sunday evening on the occasion of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj anniversary.

Past cases

Violent clashes between two groups in Gajrajnagar, Ahmednagar, had left seven persons injured on April 5, 2023. The violence was sparked by a WhatsApp status post that caused conflict between two groups. Around 19 people were arrested on charges of rioting, violence and vandalism, and have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections. In November 2021, incidents of stone-pelting and damages to public property were reported from Nanded, Malegaon and Amravati over protests against the alleged violence that took place in Tripura during previous month. Probe by the state police later revealed that communal elements had fabricated images and information on social media to trigger the violence.

The Gangapur police of Aurangabad rural arrested a dozen youths in June 2022 for attacking a man who had allegedly displayed a provocative social media status.

In August 2022, a 23-year-old man was attacked with weapons by at least 14 people in Ahmednagar’s Karjat town. The police found that there was communication between suspects and the victim’s friends related to social media posts before a group of men assaulted the youth for allegedly supporting Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Nupur Sharma.