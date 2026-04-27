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Maharashtra raises compensation for capturing conflict monkeys

Maharashtra doubles monkey relocation compensation to ₹600 to address rising human-wildlife conflicts, aiding rescue operations and supporting farmers.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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Pune: In a move aimed at strengthening its response to rising human-wildlife conflict, the Maharashtra government has doubled the compensation for capturing and relocating monkeys to 600 per animal, up from the earlier 300.

Three monkeys from SGNP forest entered a residential complex at Thane's Samta Nagar in search of food, creating much excitement and ruckus among residents. (Photo: Praful Gangurde)

The revised compensation was formalised through a Government Resolution (GR) issued on April 22. The decision builds on an existing standard operating procedure (SOP) introduced in April last year for the safe capture and release of conflict-prone species such as rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta) and langurs (Semnopithecus entellus).

As per the earlier GR, the maximum expenditure for such rescue operations, including logistical costs, remains capped at 15,000 per case.

Officials said the latest revision follows repeated representations from public representatives and field authorities, who flagged operational challenges and rising costs associated with rescue efforts. The issue was also discussed at a recent state-level meeting.

Under the new framework, individuals or authorised agencies undertaking rescue operations will receive 600 per monkey, subject to the animal being safely captured and released into its natural habitat. The revised rates have come into immediate effect.

Forest officials attribute the increase in conflict to changing human behaviour and land-use patterns. “In many cases, the conflict arises because people feed monkeys. When food is not available, the animals tend to become aggressive,” said Prakash Shinde, range forest officer, Maval.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra raises compensation for capturing conflict monkeys
Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra raises compensation for capturing conflict monkeys
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