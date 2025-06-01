Maharashtra records over 1000% excess rainfall in May: IMD

Maharashtra witnessed a rare and intense spell of rainfall in May, recorded at 1007%. According to officials, the state recorded a staggering 159.4 mm of rainfall against the monthly average of just 14.4 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said a significant monsoon revival in Maharashtra is likely after June 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune was among the worst-hit districts, with urban areas like Pune city logging 250.4 mm, which was excess rainfall by 657%, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Meteorological subdivisions across the state reported extraordinary rainfall, with Konkan and Goa regions topping the charts at 437.8 mm — a 1624% increase over the usual 25.4 mm. Vidarbha followed with 130.5 mm, up by 1232%, while Pune district saw 261.4 mm — a 1715% spike. Even traditionally dry zones such as Marathwada and Central Maharashtra were not spared, logging increases of 794% and 727% respectively.

The IMD attributed the unusual weather pattern to disturbances in the pre-monsoon circulation over the Arabian Sea, intensified by warming sea surface temperatures. A series of back-to-back low-pressure systems, combined with strong moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, led to convective thunderstorms and widespread heavy downpours, particularly in western and central Maharashtra.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune, said, “A low-pressure system, which later intensified into a depression over the Arabian Sea, combined with significant moisture incursion, led to widespread rainfall activity across Maharashtra starting May 20. While we need to verify historical records, Pune has not experienced rainfall exceeding 200 mm in May — at least not in the last two decades.”

“It would be premature to attribute this event directly to climate change. A comprehensive scientific study is needed before making any such conclusion. Our teams are currently monitoring the situation closely and working on a detailed analysis,” he said.

In Pune, multiple areas reported urban flooding, with roads submerged and daily life disrupted. Waterlogged streets in areas like Kondhwa, Sinhagad Road, Hinjewadi, Chinchwad and parts of the old city led to traffic snarls and power outages. Rural areas like Baramati, and Indapur have also witnessed unprecedented flood situations due to the intense rainfall in May.

Experts are calling for long-term climate resilience strategies, including updated urban drainage systems, and climate-smart agriculture practices to tackle flood or flood-like situations.

Monsoon revival in Maharashtra likely after June 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said a significant monsoon revival in Maharashtra is likely after June 10.

The monsoon reached Maharashtra on May 25, arriving 14 days ahead of schedule on June 7. In Pune too, the monsoon arrival on May 26, has broken the record of the last 63 years. However, after making the historical arrival in Maharashtra the progress of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra has temporarily stalled due to the absence of any strong weather systems and the continued influence of dry northerly winds.

Sanap said, “Current weather models indicate that monsoon revival in Maharashtra is likely to occur after June 10.”