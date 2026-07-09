Maharashtra: Series of earthquakes rattle Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

A series of mild earthquakes struck Maharashtra’s Hingoli district in the early hours of Thursday, with the strongest measuring 4.6 magnitude, triggering panic among residents as four tremors were recorded within less than two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Representational image.

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The first earthquake struck at 1.37am, with its epicentre in Hingoli district at a depth of 10km. It was followed by three more tremors in quick succession – a 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 2.15am, a 3.9-magnitude tremor at 2.17am, and another 4.1-magnitude earthquake at 3.23am. All four earthquakes originated from nearby locations within Hingoli district and were recorded at a depth of 10km, indicating a sequence of seismic activity in the same region.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring districts, including Latur, Parbhani and Nanded. Several videos circulating on social media showed residents rushing out of their homes in panic after feeling the shaking, although authorities are yet to verify all the viral clips.

Data from the National Centre for Seismology showed that the region witnessed similar seismic activity several times in recent months. On July 2, 2026, two earthquakes measuring 3.6 and 3.5 magnitude were recorded in Hingoli at a depth of 5km. Earlier, on April 11, 2026, the district experienced a 4.7-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10km.

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{{^usCountry}} The repeated tremors indicate that the Hingoli region has remained seismically active over the past few months. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing the impact of the latest earthquakes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The repeated tremors indicate that the Hingoli region has remained seismically active over the past few months. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing the impact of the latest earthquakes. {{/usCountry}}

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