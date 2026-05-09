Maharashtra SSC results: State pass percentage dips to 92.09%; Pune division secures 94.24%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for February–March 2026 on Friday. The overall pass percentage was 92.09%, marking a 2.01% decline compared to last year’s 94.1% result. The Pune division recorded a pass percentage of 94.24%

Students of Deccan Education Society celebrate after the results were declared on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

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The examination was conducted across the state from February 20 to March 18 through the board’s nine divisional centres: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

According to the board, a total of 1,555,026 students registered for the SSC examination; of these, 1,542,472 students appeared, and 1,420,486 students passed.

In addition, 29,506 private candidates registered for the examination, of whom 28,825 appeared, and 22,003 passed, recording a pass percentage of 76.33%.

Also, 29,518 repeaters had registered, with 28,867 appearing and 9,757 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 33.79%.

Altogether, including regular, private and repeater candidates, 1,614,050 students registered, while 1,600,164 appeared and 1,452,246 students passed, taking the overall success rate to 90.75%.

The board also stated that 10,031 differently-abled students had registered for the examination. Of these, 9,912 appeared, and 9,042 passed, recording a commendable pass percentage of 91.22%.

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{{^usCountry}} Girls outperform boys {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Girls outperform boys {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Continuing the trend seen in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the SSC examination. The data reveals a significant gap in performance, with girls achieving a 94.96% pass rate compared to 89.56% for boys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing the trend seen in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the SSC examination. The data reveals a significant gap in performance, with girls achieving a 94.96% pass rate compared to 89.56% for boys. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the nine divisional boards, the Konkan division recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.62%, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded the lowest at 88.41%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the nine divisional boards, the Konkan division recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.62%, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded the lowest at 88.41%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students score 100% {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students score 100% {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This year, 179 students across Maharashtra secured 100% marks in the SSC examination. The highest number of perfect scorers came from the Latur division, which alone accounted for 104 students and in Pune, 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, 179 students across Maharashtra secured 100% marks in the SSC examination. The highest number of perfect scorers came from the Latur division, which alone accounted for 104 students and in Pune, 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The board noted that out of the 64 subjects for which examinations were conducted, 20 subjects recorded a 100% result. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board noted that out of the 64 subjects for which examinations were conducted, 20 subjects recorded a 100% result. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ojasi Ogale, who scored 100%, said, “I studied consistently throughout the year and not just during the exams. I dedicated a few hours every day to self-study, and my parents supported me throughout the journey. I am extremely happy with my result.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ojasi Ogale, who scored 100%, said, “I studied consistently throughout the year and not just during the exams. I dedicated a few hours every day to self-study, and my parents supported me throughout the journey. I am extremely happy with my result.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Apart from academics, I do Kathak and play the harmonium, which helps me relax during stressful situations,” said Ogale.

Agrani Sathe, who scored 99%, said, “I was expecting a good result as I studied very hard and followed my timetable strictly. Along with studies, I regularly perform kirtan, and spirituality helped me cope with stress and study pressure. In future, I wish to take admission to Fergusson College in the science stream.”

Students can apply online via the board’s official website to verify marks, obtain photocopies of answer sheets, and request revaluation.

Strict action against malpractices

Trigun Kulkarni, chairman, Maharashtra state board, said, “Stricter anti-malpractice measures played a major role in the reduced result percentage. The board made CCTV surveillance compulsory at examination centres. At centres where CCTV facilities were unavailable, the entire examination staff was reshuffled to ensure transparency and prevent unfair practices. Therefore, the stricter implementation of these measures significantly contributed to the fall in the overall pass percentage this year.”

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“Special vigilance measures were introduced to conduct examinations in a peaceful and stress-free environment. A total of 271 flying squads, including women’s squads and district-level vigilance teams, were deployed during the examination period,” he said.

The board also reported strict action against examination malpractices during the SSC examinations. A total of 402 malpractice cases were recorded across the state, including 42 cases from the Pune division. As part of the crackdown, four FIRs were registered, three in Pune and one in Latur, while five staff members were suspended for their alleged involvement in irregularities. Despite the stringent monitoring measures, the Pune division recorded strong academic performance, with as many as 1,140 schools achieving a 100% result in the SSC examination this year.

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