Maharashtra’s Chief EC office to participate in Pune Pride March

In a first, the Maharashtra State Election Commission will participate the Pride March taking place in the city on Sunday. Every year in June, the LGBTQAI community Pride March is held all over the world, and this year’s event in Pune will be organised by the social organisation Yutak Charitable Trust.

The march will take place between 4 and 5 pm near Sambhaji Garden, passing through Deccan Gymkhana Bus Stand, Good Luck Chowk, Fergusson College Gate, Shirole Road, and concluding again at Sambhaji Garden.

Staffers from the Maharashtra State Chief Election Commissioner’s office and District Election Commissioners’ Office will participate in the pride march.

A release issued by the District Information Office stated that in June 1969, the LGBT group had raised its voice against their repression and since then June has been labelled as ‘Pride Month’ wherein the community foot marches across the world with their multicolour flags. In Pune, Chief Election Commissioner Shrikant Deshpande, District Deputy Collector Bhau Galande, Yutak Founder Anil Ukrande and LGBTQAI Plus will be participating in the march.

Deshpande stated that Pune residents must participate in the march to show support for transgender people and the LGBTQAI+ community as a whole.