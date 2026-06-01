Maharashtra to get Health Emergency Operations Centre by July to boost outbreak response

Maharashtra will soon get a state-of-the-art Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) to strengthen preparedness for future pandemics, disease outbreaks and public health emergencies, health officials said on Sunday. The facility, being developed by the state public health department, is expected to become operational by July. (HT)

The facility, being developed by the state public health department, is expected to become operational by July. The project is in its final stages, and work is progressing rapidly, according to Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services, Maharashtra.

“The work has already started and is in the final stage. The HEOC is expected to become operational by July,” said Dr Sangale.

The HEOC will function as the state’s command-and-control hub during disasters, disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies. It will support real-time surveillance, rapid information sharing and data-driven decision-making to ensure faster response during crises.

The centre will operate in four modes. Watch mode will focus on continuous surveillance and data analysis. Alert mode will be activated for early warning and preparedness. Response mode will be used during emergencies and outbreaks requiring full or partial activation. Post-event recovery mode will focus on assessment, restoration and lessons learned after an emergency.

According to health officials, the facility will have a central operations room equipped with a high-resolution video wall for real-time monitoring. It will also include video conferencing and communication systems, data servers, networking infrastructure, an emergency call-handling system, and surveillance and access control systems, they said.

The centre will be staffed by a senior public health consultant, three public health consultants, one data analyst, two hub engineers and two data entry operators, among others.

The initiative is part of the Union government’s Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY.

“With this facility, Maharashtra will be better equipped to detect, monitor and respond to health emergencies in real time. The objective is to ensure that the state remains prepared for any future outbreak or disaster,” Dr Sangale added.