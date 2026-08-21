Maharashtra’s sunflower acreage rises as moong, urad sowing falls

Sunflower cultivation has increased sharply in Maharashtra this kharif season, with some farmers shifting from pulses such as moong and urad amid inadequate rainfall during the crucial sowing period in June.

Kharif sowing in the state is nearing completion. Barring paddy transplantation, which is expected to be completed by the end of this week, sowing of other crops is over. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Kharif sowing in the state is nearing completion. Barring paddy transplantation, which is expected to be completed by the end of this week, sowing of other crops is over.

According to the latest state agriculture department data, sunflower has been sown on 83% of its targeted 1.16 lakh hectares, compared with 37% during the corresponding period last year.

In contrast, sowing of moong and urad has reached only 48% of their respective targets of 3.02 lakh hectares and 3.59 lakh hectares. Last kharif season, urad sowing exceeded its target by 100%, while moong covered 69% of its target.

“Pulses such as urad and moong need to be sown by mid-June for proper germination and yields. However, rainfall during June was inadequate in the state, prompting some farmers to shift to crops such as sunflower, soybean and maize,” agriculture department officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne told HT that production of moong and urad is likely to be lower this year as the crops could not be sown during the crucial June window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne told HT that production of moong and urad is likely to be lower this year as the crops could not be sown during the crucial June window. {{/usCountry}}

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“Unlike tur, these two crops are not major crops in Maharashtra, and their total acreage is much lower. In the case of tur, sowing has been robust, with 93% of the targeted area of over 12.77 lakh hectares covered,” Bharne said.

He added that soybean and maize had also recorded strong sowing, with farmers shifting to these crops in anticipation of better market prices.

“Farmers shifted to these crops as they expect them to fetch attractive prices in the market. Good rainfall in August should also help the kharif season,” Bharne said.

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Of the state’s total kharif sowing target of 144.36 lakh hectares, 93% has been covered, compared with 98% during the same period last year. Agriculture department officials expect coverage to increase by another 3-4% after the remaining paddy transplantation is completed.

“The revival of the southwest monsoon in July has significantly narrowed the gap in kharif sowing compared with last year. Good rainfall across several districts in August is also aiding crop germination,” officials said.

According to the department’s data, sowing has declined in Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Solapur and Kolhapur districts compared to last year.