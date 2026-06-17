PUNE: A major fire broke out at four furniture and electrical goods shops at Handewadi Chowk on the Hadapsar-Katraj Bypass Road on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to furniture and other materials. No casualties were reported.

Major fire guts four shops at Handewadi Chowk

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The blaze engulfed Furniture House, Sajawat Furniture, Veerbhadra Furniture and Technofast Electric, each spread over around 2,000 sq ft. A fire engine from Kalepadal Fire Station was the first to reach the spot, with additional support from Kondhwa Budruk, Kondhwa Khurd, Hadapsar, Gangadham and Central fire stations. Several water tankers were also deployed.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. An LPG cylinder found at the site was safely removed, averting the risk of an explosion.

Officials said the shops were located close to a petrol pump and a hotel, making the situation particularly critical. The prompt response of the fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring establishments.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a paper-plate manufacturing unit measuring around 900 sq ft at Sadashiv Dangat Nagar in Ambegaon Budruk on the Katraj Bypass on Tuesday. Fire tenders from Navale, Sinhagad and Katraj stations brought the blaze under control.

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{{^usCountry}} The fire damaged four ground-floor flats, a clinic and a nearby tiles warehouse. According to the fire brigade, the estimated loss is between ₹30 lakh and ₹35 lakh. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The causes of both fires are under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire damaged four ground-floor flats, a clinic and a nearby tiles warehouse. According to the fire brigade, the estimated loss is between ₹30 lakh and ₹35 lakh. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The causes of both fires are under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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