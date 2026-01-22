Man abused, looted after being lured via gay dating app; four arrested

Pune: The Kondhwa police have arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a young man after luring him through a gay dating app under the pretext of a meeting. (Shutterstock)

The accused identified as Rahil Akil Sheikh, 19, from Kondhwa; Shahid Shanur Momin, 25, from Katraj; Rohan Naeem Sheikh, 19, from Kondhwa Budruk and Ishan Nisar Sheikh, 25, from Katraj, were arrested on Tuesday, said officials on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday by a 27-year-old man working with a private firm and living in Wagholi.

According to the police, the complainant was asked by Rahil, whom he had become acquainted on a gay dating application, to meet near Sheetal Petrol Pump in Kondhwa Khurd at around 9pm on January 11. The complainant accepted the request and found Rahil along with his friends at the place. The accused took the complainant to an open ground near Bharti Vedant International School and physically assaulted and abused him. They took away his two gold rings, gold chain, silver ring, ₹800 cash, mobile and wallet after issuing threats and fled. The accused later withdrew ₹10,500 using the complainant’s ATM card after the password was shared under duress.

Following the complaint, Kondhwa police arrested the suspects on the same day based on CCTV footage, technical analysis and local inputs.

Kumar Ghadge, senior inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, said, “The suspects were also involved in two other cases in which they duped victims by using dating app.”

Police have filed a case under Sections 309(4), 115(2), 352,351(2)(3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).