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Man acquitted in mother’s murder case as court flags gaps in probe

Additional Sessions Judge Rajendra V. Huddar, in a judgment delivered on April 17, acquitted Rambabu Matlori, who was charged under IPC Section 302 for allegedly killing his mother, Nagamma Matlori, in August 2023

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 10:27 pm IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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A sessions court in Vadgaon Maval on April 17 acquitted a 52-year-old contractor accused of murdering his elderly mother, holding that the prosecution failed to establish a complete chain of circumstantial evidence despite proving the death was homicidal.

The prosecution alleged that the accused took his mother on a scooter to a secluded spot and killed her by crushing her head with a stone. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Additional Sessions Judge Rajendra V. Huddar, in a judgment delivered on April 17, acquitted Rambabu Matlori, who was charged under IPC Section 302 for allegedly killing his mother, Nagamma Matlori, in August 2023.

The case arose after the woman’s body was found near Sangameshwar Mahadev temple in Warangwadi village on August 10, 2023. A case (C.R. No. 207/2023) was registered at Talegaon MIDC Police Station.

The prosecution alleged that the accused took his mother on a scooter to a secluded spot and killed her by crushing her head with a stone. While the court accepted medical evidence that the death was due to head injuries, it ruled that the accused’s involvement was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The chain of circumstances is not complete,” the court said, citing investigative lapses and inconsistent witness testimony. Key witnesses, including family members, did not support the prosecution, weakening the “last seen” claim.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Man acquitted in mother’s murder case as court flags gaps in probe
Home / Cities / Pune / Man acquitted in mother’s murder case as court flags gaps in probe
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