Man arrested for posing as cop, demanding 1 lakh from spa in Pimple Saudagar

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 28-year-old man for posing as a policeman and trying to extort money from a massage parlour in Pimple Saudagar area.

The incident happened on Monday at around 3:50pm at a spa, massage parlour located in Kokane chowk area in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police.

The man entered the facility and told the spa manager, who is also the owner, that he is a police official who will charge ₹1 lakh in order to not charge him for the wrong-doing in the parlour. He allegedly threatened the complainant that he has made videos in the facility which he will upload on social media to defame the girls working there. The man demanded the payment through various modes including cash, bank transfer, and UPI, according to the police.

A case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 384 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wakad police station.