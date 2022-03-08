Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for posing as cop, demanding 1 lakh from spa in Pimple Saudagar
pune news

Man arrested for posing as cop, demanding 1 lakh from spa in Pimple Saudagar

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 28-year-old man for posing as a policeman and trying to extort money from a massage parlour in Pimple Saudagar area
The Pimpri-Chinchwad have arrested a 28-year-old man for posing as a policeman and trying to extort money from a massage parlour in Pimple Saudagar area. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 28-year-old man for posing as a policeman and trying to extort money from a massage parlour in Pimple Saudagar area.

The incident happened on Monday at around 3:50pm at a spa, massage parlour located in Kokane chowk area in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police.

The man entered the facility and told the spa manager, who is also the owner, that he is a police official who will charge 1 lakh in order to not charge him for the wrong-doing in the parlour. He allegedly threatened the complainant that he has made videos in the facility which he will upload on social media to defame the girls working there. The man demanded the payment through various modes including cash, bank transfer, and UPI, according to the police.

A case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 384 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wakad police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP