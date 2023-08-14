Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man held for sexually harassing minor daughter, wife

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Yerawada police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually harassing his 16-year-old daughter and having forcible unnatural sex with his wife

The Yerawada police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually harassing his 16-year-old daughter and having forcible unnatural sex with his wife.

According to police officials the incident occurred on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by the wife, the man sexually harassed their daughter when she was alone at home. After the daughter narrated her ordeal, the wife questioned him on Saturday night. He then abused her and forced her to have unnatural sex.The next day, the woman approached Yerawada police station and lodged a complaint against her husband. Acting promptly on the complaint, Yerawada police arrested the accused on Sunday.

The accused has been granted police custody till August 17, said officials.

A case under sections of 37, 354 of the IPC and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 has been registered at Yerawada police station and further investigation is underway.

