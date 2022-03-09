Man awarded life imprisonment by Pune court in 2015 murder case

PUNE A man accused of killing a drunk man for knocking on another labourer’s door in July 2015 was convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a court in Pune on Wednesday.

The case was registered in July 2015 at Rajgad police station.

The convicted man has been identified as Ronin Manik Sarkar, a resident of Uttar Kespur in Dakhandinaspur district of West Bengal, while the deceased man has been identified as Yukil Mundari, 55, a resident of Simolia in Nischintpur area of North 24 Parnaga in West Bengal.

Sarkar and Mundari worked with seven to eight other labourers at a construction site of a hostel in the Sasewadi area of Bhor, Pune.

The order was given by additional sessions judge AV Rotte with public prosecutor Javed Khan, defence lawyer Anup Pande, and investigating officer police inspector Sachin Patil of Rajgad police station.

The man was found dead in Sarkar’s house on the morning of July 28, 2015, a day after Sarkar assaulted him with a metal cutter for getting drunk and knocking on a mason’s door in the labour camp where he lived. He pulled him into the house around 3 am and allegedly realised that he was dead when he did not wake up the next morning. In the attack by Sarkar, Mundari had sustained injuries on his head, stomach, among other injuries.

“Accused Ronin Manik Sarkar is hereby convicted for the offence punishable under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code, and awarded sentence of imprisonment for life and also liable to pay a fine amount of ₹25,000. In default of payment of fine, he should further undergo rigorous imprisonment for three months,” read the order by Judge Rotte.

“We brought the two main witnesses from West Bengal for the trial,” said assistant senior inspector Vidyadhar Dnyandeo Nichit of SP office who worked along with Hawaldar Mangesh Kumbhar of Rajgad police station.