One booked for using dummy candidate during BRO exam

PUNE Pune city police on Friday booked a man from Hatras in Uttar Pradesh for sending a dummy candidate for writing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) exam.

A complaint in this regard is filed by SN Warma, from Dighi, who works as an assistant engineer at BRO School and Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Kisanlal, 22.

A complaint in this regard is filed by SN Warma, from Dighi, who works as an assistant engineer at BRO School and Centre.

During the examination, on Friday morning, the dummy candidate’s face was not matching with the photo attached to admit card. This came into light during the verification of the documents, said officials.

As per the complaint filed by the BRO’s officials, police have booked Kisanlal and an unidentified dummy candidate who appeared for the exam on behalf of Kisanlal.

A case has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station under sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).