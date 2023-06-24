Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / One booked for using dummy candidate during BRO exam

One booked for using dummy candidate during BRO exam

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2023 11:34 PM IST

During the examination, on Friday morning, the dummy candidate’s face was not matching with the photo attached to admit card. This came into light during the verification of the documents, said officials

PUNE Pune city police on Friday booked a man from Hatras in Uttar Pradesh for sending a dummy candidate for writing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) exam.

A complaint in this regard is filed by SN Warma, from Dighi, who works as an assistant engineer at BRO School and Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Kisanlal, 22.

A complaint in this regard is filed by SN Warma, from Dighi, who works as an assistant engineer at BRO School and Centre.

During the examination, on Friday morning, the dummy candidate’s face was not matching with the photo attached to admit card. This came into light during the verification of the documents, said officials.

As per the complaint filed by the BRO’s officials, police have booked Kisanlal and an unidentified dummy candidate who appeared for the exam on behalf of Kisanlal.

A case has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station under sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune uttar pradesh city police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP