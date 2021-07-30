Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man booked in Pune for impersonating former corporator
pune news

Man booked in Pune for impersonating former corporator

Pune: The Kondhwa police have booked a person for using the name of a former corporator and his identity card for official work with the PMC
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:37 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: The Kondhwa police have booked a person for using the name of a former corporator and his identity card for official work with the PMC. The 44-year-old former public representative has lodged an FIR with the Kondhwa police station under IPC Section 419 and Information Technology (IT) Act. The FIR stated that the accused called the PMC commissioner and told him to requisition a bed for a Covid patient. He used his name and photo identity and stole the personal details and impersonated him to obtain favours from the civic administration, the FIR stated. PSI Prabhakar Kapure, the investigating officer, said that an offence for impersonation has been lodged against the accused and investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP