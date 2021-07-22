Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man buying golden retriever puppy online duped of 9,000 in Pune

A man from Pune was duped of ₹9,000 by a social media account holder who promised to sell him dog of expensive breed
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:19 AM IST
A man from Pune was duped of 9,000 by a social media account holder who promised to sell him dog of expensive breed.

The transaction happened on August 15, 2020, when the man was looking to buy a pet. The case, however, was registered on Tuesday.

A complainant in the matter was lodged by a 34-year-old resident of Bhairavnagar in Dhanori, Pune.

The man was buying a puppy of golden retriever breed based on a post on a social media platform. The account holder asked for 9,000 and then told the man that the puppy was no more. However, he refused to return the money as well, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(c) of Information Technology Act was registered at Vishrantwadi police station. Police inspector (crime) Manisha Zende is investigating the case.

