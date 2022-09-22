Man chokes wife to death before killing himself in Pune

A man allegedly killed his wife before he died by suicide in Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police officials on Thursday.

The 60-year-old man and his 52-year-old wife had frequent fights, said police. The complaint was filed by their son.

On Wednesday, the couple had an escalated argument which led the man to choke his wife. To insure she is dead, he hit her with a stone. Later, he died by suicide, according to police.

The murder came to light, only after the police found a suicide note written by the man. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for autopsy, said officials.

Rajendra Nikalje, police inspector at MIDC Bhosari police station said, “According to his suicide note, it was clear that, accused killed his wife because he suspected her character and later killed himself too.”

The MIDC Bhosari police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and PI Nikalje is investigating case.

