    Man commits suicide

    A mentally unstable man died by suicide after jumping from the 10th floor of a Pune hospital, where he was receiving treatment for his condition.

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 7:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Pune A man, described as “mentally unstable,” reportedly died by suicide early Thursday morning after jumping from the 10th floor of a government hospital in Pune, police confirmed.

    The deceased had initially been detained by the railway police on September 5 while attempting to end his life. Given his unstable mental state, he was subsequently transferred to the state-run Sassoon General Hospital, according to an official from the Bundgarden police station.

    “When apprehended, he repeatedly expressed his intent to die by suicide. The railway police admitted him to the psychiatric ward for treatment,” the official explained. “Tragically, around 5:30 am today, he allegedly leaped out of a 10th-floor hospital window and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

    Police have sent the body for an autopsy and are currently working to locate and inform the man’s family

