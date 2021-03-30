Man dies by suicide at workplace; colleague booked for abetment

A case of abetment to suicide was registered by Pune police against a worker at a doctor’s clinic in Shukrawar peth.

The man died by suicide inside the clinic allegedly due to pressure built by a person who had taken ₹15 lakh from him. His body was found in the clinic located on Gadikhana road in Shukrawar peth on March 24 at 10:50 am.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s 24-year-old son based on a suicide note his father had left.

He claimed that the accused man had coaxed his father to give him a cheque for ₹15,50,000. He had also allegedly started spreading allegedly false rumours about the now-deceased man’s illicit relation.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadak police station. Police sub inspector Sanjay Pandhare of Khadak police station is investigating the case.