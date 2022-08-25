Man dies in police custody in Pune, family alleges foul play

PUNE: A 29-year-old youth facing several criminal cases died in police custody, officials said on Wednesday as family of the deceased allege torture.

Nagesh Ramdas Pawar, a resident of Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district and belonging to a denotified tribe who was arrested in robbery and dacoity case, allegedly died in police custody late on Tuesday when he was hospitalised at Sassoon General Hospital for treatment related to pneumonia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following Pawar’s death, Bundgarden police station has registered an accidental death report, while as per guidelines, the case will be probed by CID. Any death in custody is investigated by CID.

The Pune railway police had arrested Pawar on August 17 and produced him in court for remand second time when he had denied on any torture when asked by judge, police officials claimed.

Pawar’s family members have alleged that it is a case of custodial death and the Pune railway police be held liable for the same.

Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA from Karjat –Jamkhed, also raised the point in the monsoon session of the state assembly on Wednesday. He said, “This is very unfortunate that the accused died because of severe torture by the police. We want clarification on the same by the state government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased’s sister alleged, “Nagesh came in Pune on August 15 to sell tricolour flags along roadside. However, two days later, the police arrested him without informing us. During court proceeding, my brother was not able to speak with me. He died because of police cruelty.’’

She said that the police informed the family that he was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital as he was suffering from cold and fever. “But now they are saying he died because of pneumonia,” she said.

Sadanand Wayse Patil, superintendent of police, Pune railway police, refuted all these allegations and said that around 11 crimes ranging from robbery to dacoit were registered against him in Pune, Miraj, Kurdawadi, Solapur and Lonavla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During online court proceeding on August 22, the court asked him about police treatment and at that time he said there is nothing objectionable. In fact, court has already verified panchnama and custody of CCTV camera footage. There was nothing objectionable in that.’

Wayse Patil claimed that police offered him best medical treatment considering humanitarian angle. Unfortunately, he died due to pneumonia. As Pune railway police said that he was suffering from cold and fever, the police shifted him to Sassoon General Hospital on August 20.

Padmashree award recipient Girish Prabhune, who works for denotified tribe, said that Pawar, who used to live at his in-law’s house in Karjat-Jamkhed area, had come to Pune and sold Indian tricolour and balloons on August 13, 14 and 15 in the Akurdi area. “He went to his sister’s house in Pune to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. On August 16, police came and took Pawar and his father-in-law away from his sister’s house,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that as per his experience, Pawar was a bright and well-behaved student in Yamgarwadi school.

“When he was arrested, his health was in good condition. As per the police, they admitted him to the hospital but why didn’t they inform his family about the hospitalisation? The family was informed on August 23 at 7 pm. By the time, they went to the hospital, he was already dead,” he said.

Prabhune claimed that he saw his body and there were blue marks, possibly of torture and there was also a blood stain on one hand and neck. “It is 100 per cent sure that he died of police torture and we seek judicial inquiry into his death,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}