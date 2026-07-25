Man hurt in open firing incident in Ghorpade Peth; one arrested

PUNE: Khadak police have arrested a history-sheeter in connection with an open firing incident in Ghorpade Peth that left a man injured and triggered panic in the densely populated locality.

Khadak police have arrested a history-sheeter in connection with an open firing incident in Ghorpade Peth that left a man injured and triggered panic in the densely populated locality. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The incident occurred near the Ghorpade Peth police chowki on Friday, when Sujal Pardeshi and his associates allegedly opened fire at Noor Sheikh, injuring him. Sheikh was rushed to a hospital, while the accused fled the spot.

According to police, the firing was linked to an old rivalry between the two groups. Multiple rounds were allegedly fired in the busy neighbourhood, causing panic among residents.

Following the attack, Khadak police launched a search operation and arrested Pardeshi based on a tip-off.

A police officer said, “We have recovered an empty round of the bullet from the spot, and further investigation is going on.”

Sources said Sheikh was an important witness in the former corporator Vanraj Andekar murder case. However, police have not issued any official statement on the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said both the accused and the injured man have criminal backgrounds. Investigators are probing the motive behind the attack and the involvement of other suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said both the accused and the injured man have criminal backgrounds. Investigators are probing the motive behind the attack and the involvement of other suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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Two firing incidents in Lohiyanagar

Hours after the Ghorpade Peth firing, three men on a motorcycle allegedly fired shots in the air at two locations in Lohiyanagar, apparently to create fear among residents.

No injuries were reported. Police suspect juveniles were involved and are searching for the accused.

The first firing was reported at Galli No. 3 on the Swargate-Lohiyanagar route, followed by another at Galli No. 9. The accused fled after the incident.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved. The back-to-back firing incidents have raised concerns among residents over law and order in the area.

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