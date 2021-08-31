Man in custody for driving wife to suicide in Pune

PUNE: A man was remanded to two days in police custody by a local court on Tuesday for driving his wife to suicide after she was declared dead at a local hospital on Sunday.

The arrested was identified as Ghahininath Ambadas Saravade (33), a resident of Ambika Pathar area of Pune.

The deceased lived with her husband in their house at Ambika Pathar. The two had been married on February 1, 2019 and have a 18-month-old son who was in the house when her mother took the extreme step.

“They used to live in Solapur before moving to Pune. In Solapur, the couple used to have frequent fights as the woman wanted her husband to seek a job in Pune and settle family in the city. However, once they moved to Pune, the domestic scuffles continued. On Friday, the couple had a verbal fight after the man brought street food ‘Pani Puri’ for dinner and the woman said that he should have informed her beforehand as she had already cooked food. They slept without eating. The next day she attempted suicide around 1 pm, and was declared dead under medical treatment on Sunday,“ said assistant police inspector Sachin Dhamne.

The woman was a housewife and her husband worked at a nearby private company.

A complaint was lodged by Prakash Pise (55) of Beed and the father of the deceased.

The complainant told the police that the arrested man used to beat up his daughter. A case under Ssections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498 (A) (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.