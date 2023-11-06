Man killed in brawl over sleeping on pavement

A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by a roadside dweller in a brawl over a resting place on Saturday night in Khadki. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mangesh Bhagaji Bhadrike (56). He was murdered by accused Vikas Ramchandra Gaikwad (52) near the Khadki Bazar area on Saturday.

The victim was murdered by accused Vikas Ramchandra Gaikwad (52) near the Khadki Bazar area on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the accused was a scrap collector in the locality. On Saturday at around 10:30 pm, the two got into an argument, which culminated in the accused stabbing Bhadrike with a sharp knife.

Police found Bhadrike severely injured and rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. In the post-mortem report, police came to know that Bhadrike was stabbed to death.

Mansingh Patil, police inspector (Crime) at Khadki police station said, “There was no CCTV coverage in the locality. During the inquiry, we found an eyewitness who overheard their dispute, and based on his information, we launched a search and apprehended the accused.”

Later as per the inputs from the accused, police recovered the murder weapon thrown away in the nearby area by the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered at Khadki police station under IPC section 302 (murder) and an investigation is underway.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON