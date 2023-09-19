Man kills father for asking to seek job

A man allegedly brutally murdered his father while he slept, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused entered his father’s room around midnight and stabbed him multiple times in the chest and stomach with a pair of scissors while he lay sleeping. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The motive behind the heinous act was the victim’s advice to his son to lead a responsible life and find employment.

Vishrantwadi police have arrested the accused, identified as Shivnath Laxman Manjule, 20, of Tingarenagar. He is said to be mentally unstable.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Monday at around 1 am. While the victim, Laxman Suresh Manjule, 55, working as a security guard, died in the incident, his wife also suffered injuries.

The accused’s uncle Babu Dandekar, 36, filed a police complaint.

According to the police, Shivnath, who was unemployed, received a stern admonishment from his father regarding the importance of working and leading a respectable life.

Infuriated by the advice, the accused entered his father’s room around midnight and stabbed him multiple times in the chest and stomach with a pair of scissors while he lay sleeping. The accused’s mother also suffered injuries when she tried to stop him.

Dattatray Bhapkar, senior inspector, Vishrantwadi Police Station said, “Accused is mentally disturbed. We arrested him and produced in court that sent him to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment of his mental illness.”

Accused was residing with his mother, father and sister.

Vishrantwadi police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

