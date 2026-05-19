Man pours acid on wife's genitals over suspicion of affair in Pune, doesn't let her receive treatment

A man thrashed his wife and poured floor cleaning acid on her genitals in Pune during an argument over suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair, said police on Monday.

The police has registered an offence against the accused under relevant sections of BNS.(File Photo/HT)

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The incident happened around a month back on April 20 in the Uruli Kanchan area of rural Pune, news agency PTI reported.

Following the alleged torture, the man did not let his wife go to the hospital for treatment and even threatened her of severe consequences if she were to report the matter to the police. This is why the matter came into light after almost a month.

"As per the complaint, the man, who works as a welder, used to suspect that his wife was having an affair. On April 20, he returned from work and started assaulting her in a fit of rage. He then poured floor cleaning acid on her genitals and warned her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone," PTI quoted Sachin Wangande, senior inspector at the Uruli Kanchan police station, as saying.

Crime reported after almost a month

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{{^usCountry}} The inspector added that even after multiple requests by the victim, the husband did not allow her to receive treatment. The matter only came to light when visited her parents in Solapur district recently and shared her ordeal with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspector added that even after multiple requests by the victim, the husband did not allow her to receive treatment. The matter only came to light when visited her parents in Solapur district recently and shared her ordeal with them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Recently, the woman managed to go to her parents' house in Solapur district where she narrated the incident to them. She returned to Uruli Kanchan, approached the police and lodged a complaint," said Wangande. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Recently, the woman managed to go to her parents' house in Solapur district where she narrated the incident to them. She returned to Uruli Kanchan, approached the police and lodged a complaint," said Wangande. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After she returned from her parents' home, she filed a report last week on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After she returned from her parents' home, she filed a report last week on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police has registered an offence against the accused under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Wangande added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police has registered an offence against the accused under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Wangande added. {{/usCountry}}

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(With inputs from PTI)

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