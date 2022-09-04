Man sexually assaults stepdaughter for 5 years, nabbed

The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials.

The 19-year-old daughter approached the Sangvi police station and filed an FIR on Saturday. The accused works as a driver in Pimple Gurav area, said officials.

SB Kadam, police sub-inspector at Sangvi police station said, “According to the complaint filed by the girl, her stepfather would often use abusive language with her and also click her nude pictures on his phone. The accused also followed her when she went to college and called her from various numbers. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.”

The complainant’s mother married the accused ten years ago and the family of four including her stepbrother lives in Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to officials.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 c (Voyeurism), 354 d ( Stalking) and 506(Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

