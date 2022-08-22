Man shot dead in broad daylight in Pune

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons on Sunday in Chandan Nagar area of Pune city, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Prakash Bhise, a conservancy truck worker. He was killed near Durga Mata temple while he was on his way to work in the morning hours, the official said.

“Efforts are on to nab the accused and teams are checking CCTV footage of the area for clues,’’ said police officials from Chandan Nagar police station. Police suspect the murder is a fall-out of past rivalry.

A case was registered at Chandan Nagar police station under Sections 302 (murder), 109, 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(25), 3(27) of Arms Act along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.