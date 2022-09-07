Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man strangles mother to death in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide

Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:25 PM IST

The man allegedly strangulated his mother to death using a rope on Monday morning.

PTI |

A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said.

The man, who worked at a factory in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, used to have frequent quarrels with his mother Saroja Pumni over domestic and monetary issues. The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.

The man allegedly strangulated his mother to death using a rope on Monday morning, he said. He later hung the victim from a ceiling fan with a cloth to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.

After the autopsy report indicated strangulation, the Kolsewadi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man on charges of murder and destruction of evidence based on a complaint by his father, he said. A probe is on into the case, the police said.

