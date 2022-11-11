Home / Cities / Pune News / Man who stabbed girlfriend dies by suicide in Pune

Man who stabbed girlfriend dies by suicide in Pune

Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:12 AM IST

A man who was accused of stabbing his 26-year-old girlfriend over refusal of marriage, allegedly died by suicide, said police officials on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent

The man had stabbed his girlfriend on Wednesday afternoon while she was on her way home with her mother. The accused stabbed her with sharp weapons in the parking lot of her housing society and fled from the spot. As per the police, the two were in a relationship, and the man stabbed the girlfriend after she refused his marriage proposal.

According to police officials, they received a call about a person who had died by suicide and rushed to the spot to ascertain the man’s identity.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Paud police station and further investigation is being conducted by Chatushrungi police.

