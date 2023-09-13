Maratha protest: One-day hunger strike, bandh in Pune

Members of Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of various outfits, have called for hunger strike on Thursday whilea Bandh has been called in Aundh, Baner, Balewadi and Pashan areas.

Members of Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of various outfits, have called for hunger strike on Thursday

A symbolic hunger strike will be observed in the old city as well near Lokmanya Tilak’s statue at Mahatma Phule Mandai from 10 am to 5 pm to demand reservation and withdrawal of cases against Maratha protestors.

Maratha Kranti Morcha convenor Rajendra Kunjir said, “Our demand is to give reservation to the Maratha community without jeopardising the reservation of any other community.”