March in protest of Maha’s school-related schemes on Friday

On behalf of the Maharashtra State Shikshan Bachav Committee - constituted by educational organisations across Pune district – a march will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 13, in protest of the Maharashtra government’s school adoption policy, contracting of government jobs, and closing of schools in the name of the cluster school scheme. The protest march will begin from Shaniwar Wada and culminate at the state education commissioner’s office, Central Building and Collector’s Office.

According to information shared on behalf of the coordination committee, a statement will be submitted to the education commissioner, and the march will conclude in front of the collector’s office (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Committee coordinator Shivaji Khandekar said, “The teachers’ unions of the district have raised an alarm against schemes such as cluster school, school adoption, privatisation of schools, and contracting of government jobs. A march will be held from Shaniwar Wada to the Central Building at 11 am on Friday. This is the beginning of our opposition to all the wrong decisions taken by the state government. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will stage an aggressive protest in future.”

According to information shared on behalf of the coordination committee, a statement will be submitted to the education commissioner, and the march will conclude in front of the collector’s office. “Teaching and non-teaching staff from primary, secondary, higher-secondary and all college organisations will participate so that the government withdraws the decisions in question immediately and unconditionally. About 1,000 representatives of 40 to 50 organisations will participate,” Khandekar said.

