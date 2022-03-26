Massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after oil tanker overturns
PUNE: The traffic on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway came to a standstill after an oil tanker overturned in one of the lanes near the Amrutanjan bridge on Saturday morning, officials said.
According to the traffic police, the accident took place at around 6 am on Saturday affecting traffic for over 15 km towards the Mumbai stretch.
The oil spill led to the complete stoppage of vehicle flow on one side of the highway stretch, highway police said. Meanwhile, the local fire brigade officials, rural police and highway patrol team have camped on the spot.
Netizens took to twitter to air their grievances with some of them tweeting that they have been stuck near Amrutanjan bridge for over four hours.
