Home / Cities / Pune News / Massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after oil tanker overturns
pune news

Massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after oil tanker overturns

The oil spill near the Amrutanjan bridge led to a complete stoppage of vehicle flow towards Mumbai on one side of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
The accident took place at around 6 am on Saturday affecting traffic for over 15 km towards the Mumbai stretch. (HT Photo)
The accident took place at around 6 am on Saturday affecting traffic for over 15 km towards the Mumbai stretch. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE: The traffic on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway came to a standstill after an oil tanker overturned in one of the lanes near the Amrutanjan bridge on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the traffic police, the accident took place at around 6 am on Saturday affecting traffic for over 15 km towards the Mumbai stretch.

The oil spill led to the complete stoppage of vehicle flow on one side of the highway stretch, highway police said. Meanwhile, the local fire brigade officials, rural police and highway patrol team have camped on the spot.

Netizens took to twitter to air their grievances with some of them tweeting that they have been stuck near Amrutanjan bridge for over four hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out