Mathematical proficiency of Class 3 Maha students behind national average: study

Students of Class 3 in Maharashtra government schools have not fared well in mathematical proficiency as compared to the national average, according to a survey conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The study was initiated by the Union ministry of education.

According to the findings of the survey, students scored less in number identification and number discrimination. However, in number operations, students scored equal to the national average.

In other categories, such as time measurement, volume measurements and calendar reading, students from Maharashtra have performed near to the national average.

In English, Hindi and Marathi languages, Maharashtra students have performed better than the national average.

The survey was conducted from March 26 to March 31 covering 578 schools across the state. From these schools, 5,308 students and 1,091 teachers participated in the survey.

The aim of the survey was to identify the learning needs and possible gaps observed among students of Class 3.

According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the ability to read and write and perform basic operations with numbers is a necessary foundation and an indispensable prerequisite for all schooling and lifelong learning.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said that more innovative ways of teaching can ensure better learning is achieved.

“With two years of Covid pandemic, there is a huge learning gap among students. These can be addressed by understanding the current situation through such surveys. In-depth and long-term strategies can help these students learn better mathematical skills and languages as well,” said Gaikwad.