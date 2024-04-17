Maval has 632 overseas voters and 751 service voters

The Pune district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections for the Maval parliamentary seat which comprises Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Chinchwad and Pimpri assembly segments and goes to polls on May 13. Sixteen nodal officers have been appointed under the directions of the district election office as per the guidelines of the Central Election Commission. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the final notification of the voters list published on January 23, 2024, Maval has 13.10 lakh male voters and 11.98 lakh female voters.

Sixteen nodal officers have been appointed under the directions of the district election office as per the guidelines of the Central Election Commission. Besides, there are 632 overseas voters and 751 service voters. The 632 overseas voters, consisting of 495 males and 137 females spread across various assembly segments, with concentrations in Panvel and Chinchwad.

These overseas voters are Indian citizens residing abroad for reasons such as employment and education. Service voters belong to the category of Armed Forces and government personnel. Out of 751 service voters, 716 are males and 35 are females, stationed across different units who have the right to exercise their electoral rights.