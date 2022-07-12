Mayor’s daughter-in-law dies by suicide in Alandi; 3 booked

The daughter-in-law of the mayor of Alandi Municipal Council died by suicide on Sunday evening. She was married to mayor’s son six months back, said police.

The victim’s husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law have been booked for abetment of suicide. Police suspect it is a case of dowry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered under Section 304 (b),306, 498(a), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No arrests were made in the case till late in the evening.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com.