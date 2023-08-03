Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Members of Bhide organisation lathi-charged by Solapur police

Members of Bhide organisation lathi-charged by Solapur police

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 03, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Solapur police on Wednesday lathi-charged members of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, a right-wing outfit led by Manohar Bhide, for illegally gathering in large numbers

Pune: Members of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, a right-wing outfit led by Manohar Bhide, were lathi-charged by Solapur police on Wednesday after illegally gathering in large numbers to offer milk bath to Bhide’s bust. Solapur police said that the supporters misbehaved with the police personnel, with some of them allegedly abusing and engaging in objectionable behaviour with the officers. Police hauled up about fifteen members of the organisation from Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk and said that they had to resort to lathi charge to keep the situation under control.

Solapur police on Wednesday lathi-charged members of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, a right-wing outfit led by Manohar Bhide (in pic), for illegally gathering in large numbers. (HT FILE)

Bhide’s supporters and members of his organisation had come out on the streets to express their solidarity behind him after several protests were taking place against him in different parts of the state for his alleged derogatory utterances against Mahatma Gandhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP