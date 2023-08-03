Members of Bhide organisation lathi-charged by Solapur police

Pune: Members of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, a right-wing outfit led by Manohar Bhide, were lathi-charged by Solapur police on Wednesday after illegally gathering in large numbers to offer milk bath to Bhide’s bust. Solapur police said that the supporters misbehaved with the police personnel, with some of them allegedly abusing and engaging in objectionable behaviour with the officers. Police hauled up about fifteen members of the organisation from Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk and said that they had to resort to lathi charge to keep the situation under control.

Solapur police on Wednesday lathi-charged members of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, a right-wing outfit led by Manohar Bhide (in pic), for illegally gathering in large numbers. (HT FILE)

Bhide’s supporters and members of his organisation had come out on the streets to express their solidarity behind him after several protests were taking place against him in different parts of the state for his alleged derogatory utterances against Mahatma Gandhi.

